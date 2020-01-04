ProCurrency (PROC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4,174.00

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. ProCurrency has a total market capitalization of $4,174.00 and approximately $1,287.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProCurrency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. In the last week, ProCurrency has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.20 or 0.02384567 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Coin Profile

ProCurrency (PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,301,207 coins and its circulating supply is 104,226,326 coins. ProCurrency’s official website is www.procommerce.io. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo.

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProCurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

