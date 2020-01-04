Profile Utility Token (PUT) Market Cap Reaches $36,824.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $36,824.00 and approximately $4,060.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinrail, LBank and Coinnest. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057881 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00084371 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001217 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00059911 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,396.68 or 1.00045092 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Coinnest, Coinrail and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.