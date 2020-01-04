Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

PGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PGNX opened at $4.85 on Friday. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $423.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 311.63% and a negative return on equity of 91.96%. The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

