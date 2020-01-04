Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Progressive stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. Progressive has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. Research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

