Project Pai (PAI) Price Tops $0.0076 on Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $11.02 million and approximately $443,573.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, HBUS, Bitfinex and LBank. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.05954828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001252 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,644,238,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,453,789,862 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HBUS, Bitfinex, Huobi, OOOBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

