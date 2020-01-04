Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.54.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $92.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc raised its position in Prologis by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100,204 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 676,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,618,000 after buying an additional 31,033 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,727,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,209,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.