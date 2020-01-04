ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

PROS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ProSight Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

NASDAQ:PROS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 67,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,150. ProSight Global has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.78.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROS. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProSight Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,751,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ProSight Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ProSight Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,445,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ProSight Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,192,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in ProSight Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

