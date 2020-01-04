Proton Token (PTT) Price Hits $0.0001

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Proton Token has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Proton Token has a total market cap of $959,462.00 and approximately $285,458.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, BCEX, DDEX and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,253,223,750 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global.

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank, DDEX, CoinTiger, FCoin and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

