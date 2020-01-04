ProximaX (XPX) Reaches Market Cap of $8.86 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and $637,180.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ProximaX has traded up 81.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ProximaX token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Kryptono and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ProximaX Token Profile

ProximaX launched on April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io.

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kryptono and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

