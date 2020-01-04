ProxyNode Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a market cap of $91,510.00 and approximately $138.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00036943 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00626371 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000223 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000762 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000741 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 147,547,843 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

