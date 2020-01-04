PTON (PTON) Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One PTON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex. In the last week, PTON has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. PTON has a total market capitalization of $594,704.00 and approximately $211.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.01465873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,929,157,164 tokens. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PTON is foresting.io.

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

