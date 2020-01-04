PUBLISH (NEWS) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $281,182.00 and $26,387.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00187230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.04 or 0.01480626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024660 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,729,166 tokens. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

