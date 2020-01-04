PUBLYTO Token Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (PUB)

PUBLYTO Token (CURRENCY:PUB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. PUBLYTO Token has a market capitalization of $166,399.00 and approximately $614.00 worth of PUBLYTO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PUBLYTO Token has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One PUBLYTO Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Chaince and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00187379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.01457547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00122279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PUBLYTO Token

PUBLYTO Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,497,764,594 tokens. PUBLYTO Token’s official website is publyto.com. PUBLYTO Token’s official Twitter account is @publyto. The official message board for PUBLYTO Token is medium.com/publyto.

PUBLYTO Token Token Trading

PUBLYTO Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLYTO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLYTO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLYTO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

