PumaPay Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Coinall and Bittrex. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $355,196.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.89 or 0.05985821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029139 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036074 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001247 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PMA is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,175,631,271 tokens. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Coinall, Bittrex, CoinExchange, CoinBene and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

