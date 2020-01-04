Pure (PUREX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00036487 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00627913 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000219 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000055 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

