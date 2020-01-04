PureVidz Reaches Market Cap of $37,128.00 (VIDZ)

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, PureVidz has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. PureVidz has a total market cap of $37,128.00 and $3.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PureVidz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PureVidz

PureVidz is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz. The official website for PureVidz is purevidz.net.

Buying and Selling PureVidz

PureVidz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PureVidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PureVidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

