PutinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $68,511.00 and $1.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00057805 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00083926 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001201 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00062134 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,487.42 or 1.00081646 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001936 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 915,880,362 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.