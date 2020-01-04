PWR Coin (PWR) Hits Market Cap of $77,544.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $77,544.00 and $3.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00058144 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00040295 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00589996 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00236205 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084620 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001767 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

