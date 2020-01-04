QASH (QASH) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One QASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit, Liquid and EXX. QASH has a market cap of $15.83 million and $135,062.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QASH has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QASH Token Profile

QASH was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, Ethfinex, Hotbit, LATOKEN, GOPAX, EXX, Liquid and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

