QLC Chain Price Reaches $0.0125 on Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Gate.io and Coinnest. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $268,357.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00186585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.01430645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121536 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Coinnest and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

