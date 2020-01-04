Qredit Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,263.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Qredit has a market capitalization of $391,706.00 and approximately $1,263.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000264 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000363 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

