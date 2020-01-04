Qredit Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Qredit has a total market cap of $410,450.00 and $1,055.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qredit has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000267 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Qredit

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

