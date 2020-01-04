QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) versus Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Critical Comparison

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for QTS Realty Trust and Weyerhaeuser, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QTS Realty Trust 0 1 8 0 2.89 Weyerhaeuser 0 2 6 0 2.75

QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $54.63, suggesting a potential upside of 2.62%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus price target of $30.64, suggesting a potential upside of 4.09%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than QTS Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares QTS Realty Trust and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QTS Realty Trust 8.55% 4.05% 1.33% Weyerhaeuser -2.33% 3.78% 1.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of QTS Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

QTS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. QTS Realty Trust pays out 67.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weyerhaeuser pays out 115.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. QTS Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Weyerhaeuser is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

QTS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QTS Realty Trust and Weyerhaeuser’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QTS Realty Trust $450.52 million 6.87 -$4.46 million $2.60 20.47 Weyerhaeuser $7.48 billion 2.93 $748.00 million $1.18 24.95

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than QTS Realty Trust. QTS Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats QTS Realty Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS owns, operates or manages 25 data centers and supports more than 1,100 Core customers primarily in North America.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2018, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

