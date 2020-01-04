Qtum Price Reaches $1.65 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00022044 BTC on major exchanges including HBUS, Crex24, Binance and LBank. Qtum has a market capitalization of $159.29 million and approximately $270.15 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005843 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,036,688 coins and its circulating supply is 96,286,668 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Ovis, Livecoin, GOPAX, ZB.COM, Liquid, BitForex, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Crex24, Bittrex, CoinEx, HBUS, CoinExchange, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Poloniex, Bibox, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, EXX, ABCC, Coindeal, HitBTC, Upbit, Coinnest, DigiFinex, Coinone, Huobi, Liqui, LBank, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Exrates, Bitbns, Coinrail, Allcoin, Iquant, Bithumb, BigONE, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, BCEX, CoinEgg and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

