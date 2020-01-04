Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00021931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ovis, Gate.io, Crex24 and Coinone. Qtum has a market capitalization of $155.01 million and approximately $282.84 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,035,452 coins and its circulating supply is 96,285,432 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitForex, GOPAX, BigONE, HitBTC, Ovis, Iquant, Bithumb, CoinEgg, Huobi, Coinnest, Poloniex, OTCBTC, EXX, Bleutrade, HBUS, Coinsuper, LBank, Crex24, BCEX, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Upbit, Liquid, OKEx, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Bittrex, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, DigiFinex, Exrates, Liqui, Coinone, Livecoin, Gate.io, ABCC, DragonEX, Allcoin, Bibox, ZB.COM, Coindeal and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

