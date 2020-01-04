Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.81 Million

Brokerages forecast that Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post sales of $84.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.49 million to $85.33 million. Qualys reported sales of $74.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $321.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.43 million to $322.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $368.37 million, with estimates ranging from $366.00 million to $372.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.37 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. BidaskClub cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.65.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $83.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.51. Qualys has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $97.12.

In other news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 96,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $8,262,392.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,875,050.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $38,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,801,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,165 shares of company stock valued at $23,191,972 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,375 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Qualys by 0.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 981,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 1.5% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 627,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Qualys by 41.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,191,000 after purchasing an additional 86,488 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

