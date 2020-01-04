Quant Trading Down 0.8% This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.48 or 0.00047111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Quant has a market capitalization of $41.99 million and $1.63 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quant has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00334477 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013681 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003255 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015101 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.