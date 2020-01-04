Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Price Up 29.9% Over Last Week

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Quanta Utility Token has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $55.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $439.56 or 0.05950363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029479 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00036012 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001946 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token is a token. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

