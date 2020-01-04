Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $148,118.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0671 or 0.00000912 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, Tidex and Upbit. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $148,118.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022255 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003723 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.02381311 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011451 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,026,737 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Liqui, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.