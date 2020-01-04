Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $488,986.00 and approximately $2,146.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00065449 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,368,930 coins and its circulating supply is 168,368,930 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

