Qubitica (QBIT) Market Cap Hits $19.76 Million

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Qubitica token can currently be bought for approximately $24.43 or 0.00332950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a market cap of $19.76 million and $106,271.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qubitica has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048353 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013622 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003341 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015069 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net.

Qubitica can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

