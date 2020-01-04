QUINADS Hits Market Capitalization of $31,989.00 (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. QUINADS has a total market cap of $31,989.00 and $12.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUINADS has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUINADS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

About QUINADS

QUINADS (CRYPTO:QUIN) is a token. QUINADS's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,999,111 tokens. QUINADS's official website is quinads.com. QUINADS's official Twitter account is @

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

