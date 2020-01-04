Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $866,329.00 and $266.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.