QYNO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.00 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. QYNO has a market cap of $478.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QYNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, QYNO has traded up 73% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QYNO alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QYNO (CRYPTO:QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QYNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QYNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.