Raiden Network Token (RDN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.24 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex, DDEX and Bibox. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007167 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000433 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Binance, DDEX, IDEX, Huobi, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.