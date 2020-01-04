Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.05.

RNGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $7.00 price objective on Ranger Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNGR opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 3.32. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

