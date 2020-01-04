Rankingball Gold (RBG) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Rankingball Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including 55.com and CoinBene. Rankingball Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rankingball Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00187117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.01464299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121749 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rankingball Gold Profile

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,345,851 tokens. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rankingball Gold is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Rankingball Gold is rankingball.io.

Rankingball Gold Token Trading

Rankingball Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and 55.com. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rankingball Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rankingball Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

