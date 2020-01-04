Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $219,272.00 and $4,972.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

