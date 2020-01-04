Ravencoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.14 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $119.67 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, IDCM, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00187645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.56 or 0.01463641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00122238 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,218,650,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, QBTC, Bittrex, TradeOgre, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Nanex, IDCM and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

