RChain Price Tops $0.0204 (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One RChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, ChaoEX, OOOBTC and Bitinka. During the last seven days, RChain has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. RChain has a total market capitalization of $7.61 million and $2,720.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00187327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.40 or 0.01486748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00123429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024806 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About RChain

RChain was first traded on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitinka, AirSwap, IDEX, OOOBTC, Bilaxy, BitMart and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

