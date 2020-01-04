RealTract Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One RealTract token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM. RealTract has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $14,683.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RealTract has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00186642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.01480876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00123232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024786 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract.

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Mercatox and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

