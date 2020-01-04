RealTract (RET) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. One RealTract token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM. RealTract has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $606.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00186585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.01430645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121536 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network.

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDCM and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

