Recon Technology’s (RCON) Hold Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Recon Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

RCON stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Recon Technology stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 729,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. Recon Technology comprises approximately 1.2% of CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 6.24% of Recon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

