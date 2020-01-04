Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $166,515.00

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Binance. In the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $166,515.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Binance, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

