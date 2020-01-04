RED Reaches Market Capitalization of $215,064.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 23% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. RED has a total market cap of $215,064.00 and approximately $39,550.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One RED token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00583969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010671 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

