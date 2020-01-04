ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $20.73 million and $11,721.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Bisq, YoBit, C-Patex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

