Refereum (RFR) Trading Up 21.8% This Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Refereum token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, DDEX, Bibox and IDEX. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $69,186.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Refereum has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00187435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.01462406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00122906 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,440,239,201 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cobinhood, OKEx, IDEX, Bittrex, DDEX, Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

