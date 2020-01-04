Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $1.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Renren an industry rank of 184 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Renren alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on RENN. ValuEngine upgraded Renren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renren stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 149,769 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Renren worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Renren stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. 162,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. Renren has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.47.

Renren’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, January 9th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 8th.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Renren had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $104.77 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Renren will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renren (RENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.