Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCII. Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII opened at $28.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $649.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.83 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,470 shares in the company, valued at $708,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 126.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.