Rentberry (BERRY) Trading Down 28.4% This Week

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $53,583.00 and $29.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One Rentberry token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.01460543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00122092 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

